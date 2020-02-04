building a better bay area

BART's new fare evasion gates difficult to access for people with disabilities

By Liz Kreutz
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Fare evasion costs about $25 million a year. But changing the fare gates comes with their own, unintended costs and consequences.

Jade Theriault is a long time BART rider who is quadriplegic. She says that changes to stop fare evasion at stations have also made some stations less accessible for people with disabilities.

"I understand what the design is doing, but it's created some accessibility barriers in the process," she told ABC7 News.

RELATED: BART riders with disabilities frustrated with broken equipment

Theriault laid out her concerns in an open letter to BART that she posted on her Facebook page.



"These new barriers have compromised my safety and job security," she wrote. "Please consider remodeling so as not to discriminate against disabled people."

Theriault said she new emergency gates are larger and heavier than the previous ones. They're now often locked, and if an agent isn't there she will get stuck unable to get out.

"If there's no agent and the gate is locked, I'm trapped in this weirdly enclosed area," she explained.

BART General Manager Bob Powers recently met with riders who have disabilities during a listening tour.

RELATED: BART votes to approve 6-month ambassador pilot program

A BART spokesperson says they are in the process of reaching out to Theriault. They would like to meet with her in person and they plan to provide her with a 24/7 number to call where a remote agent would be able to open the gates.

"We want BART to be available and accessible to everybody," Powers said.



Theriault believes more staffing and training could help. She wants BART to be aware that there are challenges that come with these new changes.

"Disabled people exist, we are everywhere," she said, "And we're going to start making a stink about it."

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberkeleydisabilitywheelchair accessiblebuilding a better bay areapublic transportationtransportationsocietysubwayu.s. & worldbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News