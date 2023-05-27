BART employee wounded inside station; no arrests made, spokesperson says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A BART employee is recovering after being wounded on a BART escalator in San Francisco Friday evening, the agency said.

A BART spokesperson said a custodian was cut on their left shoulder by an individual who was part of a larger group that caused a disturbance.

The incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the 24th Street and Mission BART station.

MORE: Here's why BART board president blames San Francisco for safety issues on trains

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The spokesperson said the weapon used is believed to be a pocketknife and has not been recovered.

The employee was treated at a local hospital and has been released.

MORE: San Francisco mayor announces budget proposal prioritizing public safety

A juvenile was detained, but is not believed to be the attacker, BART said. That person was eventually released to a parent.

Police are investigating and are looking at surveillance video, which will not be released to the public since it is an active investigation.