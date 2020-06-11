BART installs 'swing-style' fare gates at Richmond station, timeline for system-wide roll out expected Thursday

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- When you start to take BART back into the office, the way you enter the station may look a whole lot different.A prototype of BART's new swing-style fare gates was just installed at the Richmond station.You may remember these gates were approved in the fall of last year as a way to stop fare evasion while making it easier for those with wheelchairs, strollers, bikes or luggage.The gate has two 5-feet, clear barriers that are meant to discourage riders from jumping over or pushing through the gates.The gates also allow for easier entry for those in a wheelchair or with a stroller.According to BART, the new gates can handle 30 riders per minute.The cost for installing the new gates across the transit system is estimated at $90 million, BART officials say.The transit agency will discuss a timeline for installing these at all its stations at Thursday's board meeting.