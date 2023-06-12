BART to undergo new study if policing tactics are racially motivated

BART is set to undergo a major study to find out if their policing tactics are racially motivated.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- BART is set to undergo a major study to find out if their policing tactics are racially motivated.

The specific focus will be the department's response to fare evasion.

The goal is to uncover any disparity and ultimately give the transit authority recommendations to improve its practices.

The study will take place over the next 18 months.

The Center for Policing Equity, or CPE, and BART's Office of the Independent Police Auditor will look at how BART police respond to fare evasion incidents analyzing whether race plays a role in its enforcement.

Fare evasion is a huge issue for the transit system.

According to our media partners at the Bay Area News Group, BART officials estimated that prior the pandemic, fare evaders cost the transit agency $25 million a year in lost revenue.

The CPE says the study will add to a previous analysis of BPD's policing practices and behaviors, which was conducted through the center's National Justice Database project.

Last month, while addressing the need for state funding for BART to continue operating, BART PD's interim police chief addressed how the agency's new deployment strategy, which doubled the number of officers on trains, is paying off in the form of more arrests.

Interim Chief Kevin Franklin said in both March and April the department recorded its highest monthly arrest totals since the start of the pandemic.

Important to note- the reasons for those arrests and breakdown on race, wasn't discussed.

"When incidents like that occur, we have a very high closure rate. People get arrested if they commit crimes on BART," said interim Chief Kevin Franklin.

The previous research mentioned earlier found that between 2012 and 2017, Black riders were stopped eight times as often as white riders.

After that research, CPE provided six recommendations to BPD, which the department adopted.

