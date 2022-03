OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a chance the BART car you used to take to work might be your next vacation rental. BART is repurposing some of its old train cars and says it has selected eight finalists to receive one.The new uses include a cozy cabin that will be a residence and a short-term rental in the Sierra Foothills.A transit and sports museum with a beer garden created by the Oakland Athletics. And a retro video game arcade from the owners of Oakland restaurant Arthur Mac's Tap & Snack.Two cars will also be used to train fire crews.One will go to the Hayward Fire Department and another to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.