Man wounded in stabbing on BART train at South Hayward station, agency says

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A stabbing on a BART train at South Hayward station injured a man Wednesday night, according to the transit agency.

BART says it happened during an altercation between two men around 8 p.m. The victim has suffered non-life threatening stab wounds, according to BART.

Police found the knife, but have not made an arrest.

The station was shut down during the investigation and has reopened as of 10:46 p.m.