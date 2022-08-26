Oakland's Lake Merritt BART station closed after man shot on train, agency says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland's Lake Merritt BART station is closed after a man was shot on a train Friday afternoon, according to agency officials.

SKY7 was over the station where police surrounded a man and took him into custody, however, authorities have not confirmed he is the suspect.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Officials say there is a major delay in service on the Berryessa Line in the Daly City, Richmond, Berryessa, and Dublin/Pleasanton directions.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.