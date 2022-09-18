BART service stopped in Transbay Tube due to disabled trains between SF, Oakland stations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt stations, the agency said on Sunday.

As on noon, limited single-tracking is available for riders, according to BART. Lines are still experiencing major delays at 12th Street and West Oakland stations.

It is unknown at this time if the issues are weather-related.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.