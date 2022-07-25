air quality

Air quality advisory issued as smoke from Oak Fire near Yosemite forecast to reach Bay Area

By
Smoke from Oak Fire near Yosemite forecast to reach Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smoke from the Oak Fire is drifting across the state and experts believe some of that smoke may already be in the Bay Area.

Plumes of smoke have been billowing into the air in Mariposa County ever since the Oak Fire started on Friday. Now a forecast that shows some of that smoke above the San Francisco Bay Area in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"We do expect smoke from that Oak Fire to drift into the Bay Area. Higher elevations may have some smoke impact there," said Erin DeMerritt of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

While skies were clear over San Francisco and the East Bay on Sunday, there is an air quality advisory in place.

Smoke from the Oak Fire can be seen from the International Space Station. The National Weather Service released a time-lapse smoke forecast map that shows smoke at high elevations over the entire Bay Area by Tuesday.


That smoke has already impacted multiple counties.

"It looks like an apocalypse. I mean you look up when the sun is behind it. Early morning to mid afternoon the sun is right in the direction of the smoke and it's just this red ball glowing in the sky, and everything has an orange hue to it so it's really ominous," said Scott Patrick of Mariposa County.

Patrick evacuated his home Saturday. So far that home is still standing but his description of the sky is reminiscent of what the Bay Area has seen several times, including the orange looking skies from 2020.

If you thought the sky looked apocalyptic from the ground this morning, it's somehow even eerier from the sky.



Something that we asked DeMerritt about Sunday.

"Right now we don't expect any impacts like that, like I said air quality is good to moderate, and we do expect that for the rest of the week, but when wildfires are active conditions can change rather quickly so we will be closely monitoring air quality," said DeMerritt.

If you do smell smoke, experts we talked with say the recommendation is simple, go inside then close your windows and doors.

