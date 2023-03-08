Bay Area storm live updates: Preparations underway as atmospheric river takes aim at region

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A powerful atmospheric river is taking aim at the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing with it the threat of severe flooding, heavy rain and gusty winds.

The first of a series of storms arrives Thursday and ranks a Level 3 on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Wednesday

2 p.m.

Danville issues storm safety advisory ahead of storm

Danville issued a storm safety advisory Wednesday afternoon, warning residents to be ready for wet weather that will likely start Thursday morning.

Town officials say the three main areas of concern are rain and increased winds generating flooding, downed trees, and loss of power. They ask residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the storms and, if they do drive, to avoid driving through flooded intersections.

They also ask residents to remove leaves or debris blocking storm drains to allow stormwater to flow through unobstructed into the stormwater system. Danville will offer a self-fill sandbag station for community use at 1000 Sherburne Hills Road. They ask residents to limit use to 20 sandbags per household.

To report clogged storm drains, downed trees, or flooding, call Danville maintenance services at (925) 314-3450, or after hours contact non-emergency dispatch at (925) 820-2144. Residents can also make reports online.

1:50 p.m.

Vallejo warming shelter opens Thursday

The city of Vallejo is opening a warming shelter beginning Thursday in anticipation of extreme weather headed to the region.

The warming shelter will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 Santa Clara St. on the backside of City Hall.

A limited number of blankets and pillows will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. One small bag of personal items is also permitted.

Those seeking transportation to the shelter can get a free bus ride on SolTrans public transit by simply mentioning to the bus driver that they are traveling to or from the Vallejo warming shelter, a spokesperson for the city said.

10:30 a.m.

Oakland urges residents to call 311 to report downed trees, flooding

Wind and lots of rain are expected in Oakland starting Thursday morning and city officials urge residents to prepare and even volunteer to prevent flooding.

Emergencies such as downed trees or limbs can be reported by calling 311 or (510) 615-5566. If it's challenging to get a hold of someone by calling 311, residents can call the Oakland Fire Department's non-emergency line at (510) 444-3322.

Other emergencies that can be reported to 311 include flooding, overflowing sewers and street signals that aren't working. Non-emergencies can be reported online.

City officials are asking residents to adopt a drain in their neighborhood to help prevent flooding. Public works crews are clearing storm inlets and many residents have adopted a drain, but many thousands of drains remain available for adoption. The city can give residents supplies such as rakes, brooms, dust pans, and bags.

Call (510) 238-7630 or go to the adopt-a-drain website to sign up.

Up to 10 free sandbags and up to 20 feet of plastic sheeting are available to each Oakland household while supplies last. Pick them up at the Municipal Service Center at 7101 Edgewater Drive Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

10 a.m.

Monterey Co. distributing sandbags ahead of storm

Residents in unincorporated areas of Monterey County can pick up sandbags at several locations in the county ahead of another storm forecast to hit the Central Coast on Thursday and Friday.

Empty sandbags can be picked up at the following Cal Fire stations: Aromas, Big Sur, Cachagua, Cypress, Carmel Highlands and Greenfield, as well as stations in the North County Fire Protection District.

A complete list of sandbag locations can be found here. Bags can be filled at these locations.

For questions about sandbags, contact the Monterey County Public Works maintenance office at (831) 755-4925.

Residents in incorporated areas can pick up and fill bags at Fire Stations 11, 12 and 13 in the city of Monterey, the Vista Lobos community center in Carmel-by-the-Sea, and the Pacific Grove fire station.

7 a.m.

Winter Storm Watch to effect Thursday for Sierra Nevada

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect Thursday through Sunday for heavy snow and gusty winds. Snow levels will be high, above 6,500 feet (that is roughly the elevation of Soda Springs on I-80, Phillips on Highway 50) where two to five feet of snow will fall. Gusts up to 80 mph are expected.

3 a.m.

Flood Watch in effect from Thursday-Sunday for entire Bay Area

A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday through Sunday for the entire Bay Area and the Central Coast. Lingering rain will continue into the weekend with additional widespread rainfall expected next week.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

