New MLB app feature lets fans remotely cheer, boo into empty stadiums during baseball games

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Even though you'll be sitting at home when Major League Baseball begins its abridged 2020 season without in-person crowds, a new feature will allow you to still cheer on your favorite team -- virtually.

Starting on Opening Day, fans will be able to cheer, boo or clap via MLB's website, its Gameday app and through its social media links.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants launch 'Fan Cutout Program' to fill empty stands during home games

Scoreboard operators at the home ballparks will receive a live interface reflecting the fan reactions and will be able to adjust the type of artificial crowd noise that is piped into the empty stadiums.

Similar to Instagram or Facebook Live, fans that are logged in will be able to see reactions from other fans as they come in live.

But what about those empty stadiums? The San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics and other teams launched a fan cutout program. Season ticket holders got invitations to send in a picture of themselves to be made into cutouts to make up for the fact that they won't be able to attend games in person.

You can see the 2020 schedules for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics here.

See more stories about baseball here.
