Bay Area CEO charged with 1992 murder of Laurie Houts in Mountain View

Officials say John Kevin Woodward, 58, is charged with the strangulation murder of his roommate's girlfriend, Laurie Houts, in Mountain View in 1992.
He was arrested at JFK airport in New York on Saturday after arriving from Amsterdam.
On September 5, 1992, Houts, 25, a computer engineer, was found murdered in her vehicle near a garbage dump about a mile from her work, according to Rob Baker, deputy district attorney. The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Crittendane Lane in Mountain View.
Woodward's fingerprints were found outside of Hout's car, but investigators at the time were unable to show he was inside the vehicle.
He was tried twice for the murder in the 1990s, but the case a judge dismissed the case for insufficient evidence after a jury could not reach a verdict following the second trial, the district attorney's office said.
Woodward then moved to the Netherlands.
Thanks to new developments in forensic science technology, in 2021, both the Santa Clara County Crime Lab and Mountain View Police Department detectives were able to link Woodward to the rope found around Ms. Houts' neck, the DA's office said.
"I want Ms. Houts family and friends to know that we never gave up on her. Neither time nor distance will stop us from finding out the truth and seeking justice," said Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen.
Woodward is the President and CEO of Readytech, an online training company.
He will be arraigned once he returns to Santa Clara County, the DA's office says.
If convicted, Woodward faces life in prison. He is currently being held without bail in New York as he awaits extradition to California.