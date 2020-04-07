7 On Your Side

Coronavirus: Bay Area company slammed for false claims in sales of unauthorized COVID-19 home test kits

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Coronavirus scams are spreading as fast as the virus itself. Today, a local company was accused of selling unauthorized novel coronavirus test kits, falsely claiming they were FDA approved.

This is one of many sales pitches you might get -- and authorities want you to beware. There are exactly zero at-home test kits that have U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

RELATED: Coronavirus scammers use fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites to steal DNA, personal information in Kentucky
The city attorney in Los Angeles filed the suit against Yikon Genomics in Foster City. It's a gene sequencing company based in China. The suit says Yikon offered an at-home test kit for $39. It claimed you could test yourself using a finger-stick blood test. And it claimed it was FDA approved. Again, the FDA has not approved a single at-home test kit.

"Let's be clear. The FDA has not approved any test kit that can be used at home to detect the COVID-19 virus,'' Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said. "If consumers have a home test kit that hasn't been approved by the FDA and is not likely to work properly, they may not get reliable results and they may unknowingly expose this virus to others. The defendants claim these test kits can be used to confidently screen for the presence of antibodies in the bloodstream, making it possible to detect current virus infections from COVID-19. Its Twitter account shared a link of a Wall Street Journal article and the link misleadingly stated, 'Our COVID-19 test kit is now FDA approved.' But that is not true, nor was that stated in the article," Feuer said.

The company agreed immediately to remove the ads and reimburse anyone who purchased one.

RELATED: Internet hackers use new scams to prey on your blind spots amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a statement, Yikon said it is "committed to complying with all state & federal laws and regulations regarding the marketing & sale of medical devices. We intend to pursue FDA approval for the market & sale of COVID-19 test kits, which we hope will aid in mitigating this global health crisis."

Authorities have warned about many scams that have spread quickly during the pandemic. 7 On Your Side be showing you all week what to watch out for.



Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfoster citycoronavirus californiaconsumer watchcoronavirusscams7 on your sidescamfraudconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Students stuck with apartment leases despite coronavirus shutdowns
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Paper check stimulus payments can take up to 20 weeks, CPUC aims to lower energy bills during shelter in place, and more
Coronavirus Q&A: Taxes, the stimulus, unemployment
Getting the grocery delivery time you want
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Santa Clara County officials provide update on COVID-19
Bay Area sailing crew returns to pandemic after months at sea
I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
UC Berkeley historian compares COVID-19 to polio epidemic of the 1950s
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
Here's when the MLB could be eyeing a return amid pandemic
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
Coronavirus crisis: Renters searching for relief in Mountain View
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down
More TOP STORIES News