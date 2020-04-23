East Bay woman who delayed trip to ER for fear of COVID-19 could've died from heart attack; artery 90% blocked

Gleason knew something was wrong, but with hospitals seemingly overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, she was afraid to go to the emergency room.
EXCLUSIVE: Patients with serious health problems avoiding ER over coronavirus concerns
"It was right in the center of my chest," said Gleason of the pain that plagued her for more than a week. "I was afraid of a New York scenario with lots of people in emergency and in the hallways and all."
Gleason's fear of COVID-19 was eventually pushed aside when the pain became unbearable.
"It was like a squeezing pressure, very painful and the more it happened," said Gleason, "the more painful it got. Until the last one, the pain went up under my jaw and I got nauseous."
Gleason finally went to emergency room at John Muir Hospital, where doctors quickly discovered she had an artery almost completely blocked.
"This is the blockage right here, so it's fat, then all of a sudden a 90 percent blockage," said Dr. Andrew Dublin, as he showed us Gleason's angiogram.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom says hospitals may begin scheduling regular surgeries
Dublin performed the emergency stent procedure on Gleason, one he says probably could not wait, even one more day.
"I wish she had come in two weeks before when the chest pain first started," said Dublin, "but by the time she got to chest pain at rest, she absolutely needed to come in."
Gleason continued to worry about coronavirus even as she was on the operating table. Awake during her procedure, she even asked Dublin if she'd done the right thing by coming in.
"And he said, 'No, no, no...when you have those kinds of symptoms you need to be in, right now.'"
Gleason is sheltering at home with her husband. Besides a much healthier heart, she also got a COVID-19 test at the hospital. It was negative.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19