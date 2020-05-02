Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Big changes in Bay Area spending habits during COVID-19 shelter-in-place, research shows

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Coronavirus shelter-in-place orders had a big impact on consumer spending as shoppers changed their buying habits.

Those trends are being analyzed to help decide whether to bring back laid-off retail workers when stores re-open.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom says California may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening

The minute we learned shelter-in-place orders were coming, our shopping habits changed dramatically. We saw grocery stores stripped bare of goods that aren't even part of earthquake preparedness kits.

"I don't think we realized that people would be buying up all the flour, all the pasta, all the toilet paper," noted Rachel Massaro at the Silicon Valley Institute for Regional Studies. "Those are things we hadn't thought of to put in our earthquake supplies."

In our region, grocery spending spiked 81% in mid-March compared to a year earlier. Retail briefly went up 33%. Hobbies and toys sales shot up 29%. Specialty food and beverage purchases spiked 63%.

As lines grew intolerable to get into stores, spending shifted to online shopping.

Amazon Fresh saw a spike of 400%. Food was clearly a priority. Traditional retailers and restaurants left with only take-out orders fell victim to that. Over the first four weeks of shelter-in-place, their sales fell about 32%. As unemployment rose, clothing store sales dropped about 50%.

Reopening California: Huge crowd gathers in Sacramento, SF, SoCal to demand Gov. Newsom lift COVID-19 restriction

"We were already spending more than half our money on online purchases, and so because of that, we're more inclined to make that shift away from the brick and mortar stores," said Ms. Massaro.

A Costco executive indicates outdoor furniture sales are on the rise with warmer weather and with families cooped up seeking fresh air and sunshine. Discount pricing may be partly responsible.

The shift in spending to online and how the sheltering orders influenced what we stocked up on are now fodder for business owners to digest as they look ahead. Hard decisions will have to be made about re-opening stores and how many furloughed employees to bring back.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscocoronavirus californiaeconomybusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SoCal police arrests man 3 times in 1 day under new CA bail policy
Coronavirus patient talks about recovery after taking part in remdesivir trial
5 confusing shelter-in-place questions answered
Home-based childcare programs searching for answers during shelter-in-place
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus patient talks about recovery after taking part in remdesivir trial
Gov. Newsom says CA may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
I-TEAM Analysis: 22 Bay Area public companies received $69 million in PPP funding
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
5 confusing shelter-in-place questions answered
CA issues weirdly specific list of allowed outdoor activities
Home-based childcare programs searching for answers during shelter-in-place
Show More
Bay Area Asian restaurants partner with program to support health care workers
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
'Reopen California' protest draws huge crowds at state capitol
Judge denies request to overturn Gov. Newsom's Orange County beach closure for now
Santa Cruz closing beaches 6 hours per day to deter day trippers
More TOP STORIES News