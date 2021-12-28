Bay Area counties report record-breaking number of daily, weekly COVID cases

"It seems very likely that we are going to have our highest 7-day average for positive cases in San Francisco since the start of the pandemic," said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health says Supervisor Matt Haney's prediction is expected and currently the trend globally not just locally.
RELATED: CDC cuts isolation restrictions for those who catch COVID, recommends shorter quarantine for all
This as we move through the winter and holiday seasons; the situation exacerbated by the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Last week, DPH reported 794 new cases in one day. DPH says the number is still being validated.
"794 cases if that's what they finalize, is hundreds of cases more in a single day than any other prior day since the start of the pandemic. I think there's reasons to be very concerned about that," said Supervisor Haney.
A similar story is developing in Marin County according to Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis.
RELATED: Exposed to COVID at a holiday gathering? What to know about quarantining, testing
"We had three consecutive days of record numbers of cases in fact Christmas day we had the highest number of cases ever," said Dr. Willis.
Dr. Willis is concerned about the disruptions that could evolve.
"You know if every individual who's infected isolates for 10 days and the case numbers continue to accelerate ,we will start seeing more and more people who are in essential roles not being able to come to work and that will start affecting infrastructure and staffing levels across all sectors, especially concerning would be you know health care, law enforcement where we really need people on the front lines," said Dr. Willis.
As people gather and travel they can layer their defense against the omicron variant with vaccines, boosters, testing and wearing an N95 or well fitted double mask; a cloth mask on top of a surgical disposable mask.
RELATED: At-home COVID testing may skew state's data as many cases go unreported, experts say
Limiting the size and number of indoor gatherings also reduces risk.
"What I think we're all coming to terms with now and it is scary is that this isn't going away," said Supervisor Haney.
Neither San Francisco County nor Marin County are planning for any further restrictions as of yet.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID's surge, omicron's threat, boosters' protection: What to know about next chapter in pandemic
- What to know about breakthrough COVID infections as cases among vaccinated rise
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- How severe is omicron? Expert says variant's 50 mutations could be its downfall
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area