Election 2022: Some key Bay Area races still up in the air, San Jose mayor too close to call

It is a neck-and-neck race for the mayor of San Jose, which is currently too close to be called, as Councilmember Matt Mahan is emerging as the slight frontrunner.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It is a neck-and-neck race for the mayor of San Jose, the Bay Area's largest city, with San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan emerging as the slight frontrunner.

He's narrowly leading Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, as the race is still much too close to call.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Mahan holds a 52% to 48% lead over Chavez with 91% of precincts reporting.

Mahan addressed the crowd at his watch party and says he's waiting for all the votes to be counted.

No matter who wins, Mahan and Chavez will have to continue to work together -- with one of them being mayor and the other remaining in their current position.

He explained how the collaboration would look moving forward.

"After elections, elected officials have a responsibility for coming together trying to understand what the electoral is telling them, and then working together to solve problems and I am committed to focusing on the solutions we need," he said.

Chavez acknowledged she always knew it was going to be a tight race.

"When you work really hard for something, it's very easy to feel let down when things don't go exactly the way you wanted them to, but the thing I know - and this may be age, it may be experience - that every single time we move people forward, you make a change that's meaningful to someone," she said.

At her campaign headquarters with standing room only, she addressed the crowd twice from the podium with no acceptance or concession speech.

The final count may take time. There is expected to be another update from Santa Clara County election officials by Wednesday evening.

