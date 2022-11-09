CA proposition results: From abortions to electric vehicles, here's what's projected to pass or fail

Stream live Bay Area and California elections in the media player below.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The polls have closed and Californians weighed in on many issues. For the ballot measures, voters decided on everything from making abortion a fundamental right for Californians to taxing the wealthy to help the environment.

Click on the links below to get the results and an in-depth look at each proposition for the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Proposition 1 - Projected to Pass

ABC News is projecting that Proposition 1 will pass. This ballot measure will amend the state constitution to make abortion and contraceptive access a fundamental right for Californians.

Proposition 26 & 27: Projected to Fail

The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting, shooting down initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry.

The two groups raised nearly $600 million in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a piece of a potential billion dollar market in the nation's most populous state.

Proposition 28

When California school districts face budget shortfalls, it always feels like art and music programs are the first thing to get cut. That is the issue that Proposition 28 in the 2022 election in California aims to address.

But the novel approach of the measure is what is generating some buzz.

Proposition 29: Projected to Fail

For the third time in three straight elections, California voters have rejected a ballot measure that would have mandated major changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Nearly 70% of Californians had voted "no" on Proposition 29 in returns late Tuesday.

Proposition 30: Projected to Fail

California's wealthiest residents won't see a tax increase after voters rejected a measure Tuesday that would have boosted rates on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the roads.

Proposition 31: Projected to Pass

Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect, the Associated Press projects.

With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote.

California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of some flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote on it in the 2022 election? That's the question behind Proposition 31.

