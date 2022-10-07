California Proposition 30: What to know about measure to fund clean air and wildfire programs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Taxing the wealthy to help the environment? That's the claim behind California's Proposition 30, a measure to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. But would that really happen?

Here's what you need to know about the measure:

What is Prop 30?

The measure would increase the income tax on people making more than $2 million a year by 1.75% in order to fund programs that would help people buy more electric vehicles and make improvements to state firefighting and wildfire prevention.

hy are we voting on this now?

Back in 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the ambitious climate goal of banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

But making that goal a reality is going to require major investment into electric vehicles.

Supporters of this bill say it would help California move to clean energy and to help hit that ambitious climate goal.

But some opponents say the tax is too limiting in its scope. They also argue it's a ploy by rideshare company Lyft to get taxpayers to get taxpayers to help them meet their state mandate to electrify their vehicle fleet. Lyft has poured several millions of dollars into Prop 30.

But supporters say the proposition is backed by climate activists and not just one corporation

Does Newsom have an opinion?

So this is an interesting note. The governor is against the measure, which aligns him with the California Republican party, his political rivals.

In an ad he created, opposing the measure, he said, "Fellow Californians, I need to warn you about Proposition 30, one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge a huge taxpayer-funded subsidy. Don't be fooled, Prop. 30's being advertised as a climate initiative. But in reality it was devised by a single corporation to funnel state income taxes to benefit their company."

Who is supporting the prop?

Lyft, several major labor unions including the CA Association of Electrical workers and Cal Fire Local 2881, and the California Democratic Party

Who is against the prop?

Gov. Newsom, the California Republican Party, the California Teachers Association, and several other business groups including California Small Business Association.

What about the Democrat and Republican parties?

The California Democratic Party is in favor of the measure. The California Republican Party is against the measure.

What happens if the proposition passes?

Wealthier Californians would face additional taxes on their income. Eligible Californians could eventually receive subsidies to purchase electric vehicles.

