Live 2022 midterm election results: A look at the balance of power, California maps, races to watch

Stream ABC7 and ABC News live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections in the media player below.

SAN FRANCISCO -- This year's election includes some high-profile races for the San Francisco Bay Area, the state of California and across the the U.S.

2022 election results: Live updates as House, Senate races could affect balance of power

When the polls close at 8 p.m., go here for a look at the latest Bay Area results for the 2022 midterm election.

Tonight ABC7 News will bring you local, state and national news updates on our live stream from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Watch in the video player above, on our mobile apps, or download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.

The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics.

Democrats currently have a slim control over the U.S. Congress, and Republicans are hoping to make major gains to win back power.

The outcome of this election will determine not only the future of congressional control but the outlook for the remainder of President Joe Biden's agenda during his term in office.

Balance of power

California Senate results

California House results

California governor's race results

U.S. Senate overview

U.S. House overview

Gubernatorial races overview

LATEST STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live