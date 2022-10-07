California Proposition 31: What to know about measure upholding flavored tobacco product ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of some flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote on it in the 2022 election? That's the question behind Proposition 31.

Here's what you need to know about the measure:

What is Prop 31?

This referendum is a vote on whether or not to uphold an existing state law that bans the sale of flavored tobacco products to anyone under 21 years of age.

A 2020 law was passed by the California legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It banned the sale of some flavored tobacco products at stores and vending machines, including those that taste like cotton candy, chocolate and strawberry.

It also bans the sale of pods for vape pens, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.

Premium cigars and hookah tobacco are exempt.

Why are we voting on this now?

The proposition on the ballot now is pushed by tobacco companies who want voters to decide whether they want to keep or reject this law.

A yes vote on Prop 31 would uphold the ban on the sale of these products. A no vote would overturn it.

The measure does not prevent people from purchasing these products online.

Does Newsom have an opinion?

The governor supports Prop 31.

Who is supporting the prop?

Multiple healthcare groups including the American Lung Association and the American Heart Association, labor groups including SEIU California and California Teachers Association, and several other organizations including the League of Women Voters and California Environmental Voters

Who is against the prop?

Multiple tobacco advocacy groups, the California Republican Party, and presidents of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and the California taxpayer Protection Committee.

What about the Democrat and Republican parties?

The California Democratic Party is in favor of the measure. The California Republican Party is against the measure.

What happens if the proposition passes?

The current law would remain in place.

