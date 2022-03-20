Weather

Bay Area firefighters prepare for early wildfire season amid approaching heat wave

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews prepare for early fire season amid approaching heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area weather is forecasted to make a major change next week moving from rain to hot temperatures which could increase fire danger even though it's only March.

Rain made a cameo appearance in the Bay Area on the last day of Winter, giving wipers a workout in San Rafael. Umbrellas were up in North Beach and on the Embarcadero. The much needed rain is a welcome sight during our ongoing drought. Jessica Diaz France and her son Adrian will take it.

"We have lots of plants that want water so we have a veggie garden, it really helps us when it rains," said Diaz-France.

But our cool, wet weather will be gone before you can say, heat wave.

RELATED: CA's drought to worsen this spring with warmer temps, lack of rain, NOAA says
EMBED More News Videos

California's drought is expected to worsen this spring with warmer temps and lack of rain according to NOAA.



Temperatures are expected to spike next week, prompting a big concern for firefighters.

"We understand the weather is going to help dry fuels out, we're already seeing early drying of grasses and light fuels," said Marin County Fire battalion chief Graham Groneman.

Chief Groneman says hillside grasses are dying out by the day, they haven't seen considerable rain since the start of the year.

Marin County is preparing for wildfires through an ambitious project now underway, creating fuel break buffers across 38 miles of fire roads near Mt. Tamalpais.

VIDEO: Star Creek Land Stewards helps fight wildfires with goats and sheep
EMBED More News Videos

California fights devastating wildfires with the help of these furry friends.



"When we have our inevitable wildfire in Marin, we will give our firefighters the greatest chance to be successful in its suppression," said Chief Groneman.

The Marin Wildfire Protection Authority is funding the Ross Valley Shaded Fuel Break Project.

Groneman believes climate change is moving the timeline on wildfire season.

"The climate that's been affecting us for the past five to 10 years has shown us this pattern of earlier starts and later fire seasons," he said.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscobrush firefirewinterwildfirerainfirefightersdroughtheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
South Bay residents calling for clean-up at homeless encampments
Los Angeles County sheriff helicopter crashes in SoCal forest
'I'm deeply sorry': East Bay mayor says he was cited for DUI
3.6-magnitude quake reported in Santa Cruz Co.
EXCLUSIVE: I-580 shooting victim describes 'waiting to die'
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
Show More
Proposed CA bill would protect families with transgender kids
China reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year
East Bay man arrested for bomb-making materials, device
3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue suits
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
More TOP STORIES News