Wildfire burning in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties prompts evacuations

According to CAL FIRE, multiple lightning strikes caused fires across the area with the largest fires burning in the Butano Creek drainage.
The fires have burned a total of 7,500 acres, are 0% contained and are threatening a total of 1,200 structures.
CAL FIRE says two first responders have been hurt but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Evacuation Orders
San Mateo County
- Butano Community Area
- Community of Loma Mar
- Dearborn Park
- Pescadero Creek County Park
- Butano State Park area including Barranca Knolls community
- Butano Creek drainage area
Santa Cruz County
- Waterman Gap Loop
- Upper 236
- Boulder Creek Golf Course
- Heartwood Hill
- Lodge Road
- Community of Little Basin
- Lower China Grade
- Upper China Grade
- Community of Kings Hwy
- Lower Jamison Creek
- Gallion Heights
- Fallen Leaf Neighborhood
- Foxglove Lane
- (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21)
Please evacuate SOUTH on HWY 236 (Big Basin Hwy) towards Boulder Creek, then access Hwy 9 SOUTH to Santa Cruz
- Saratoga Toll Road
- San Lorenzo Park
- Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive
- Wildwood Road
- (Zones, BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43)
Please evacuate NORTH on HWY 9 to Santa Clara County
An evacuation center has been setup at Pescadero High School.
The evacuation warning is affecting 200 to 300 people and 100 structures are threatened.
San Mateo County Parks tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Pescadero Creek, Memorial & Sam McDonald parks are closed due to an active fire.
Officials say firefighters and resources are on scene using fire roads.
