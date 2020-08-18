Wildfire burning in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties prompts evacuations

Evacuation Orders

San Mateo County

Butano Community Area

Community of Loma Mar

Dearborn Park

Pescadero Creek County Park

Butano State Park area including Barranca Knolls community

Butano Creek drainage area

Santa Cruz County



Waterman Gap Loop



Upper 236



Boulder Creek Golf Course



Heartwood Hill



Lodge Road



Community of Little Basin



Lower China Grade



Upper China Grade



Community of Kings Hwy



Lower Jamison Creek



Gallion Heights



Fallen Leaf Neighborhood



Foxglove Lane



(Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21)



Saratoga Toll Road



San Lorenzo Park



Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive



Wildwood Road



(Zones, BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43)

EVACUATION ORDERS in SANTA CRUZ COUNTY pic.twitter.com/RRaXuUoAcz — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 19, 2020

Pescadero Creek, Memorial & Sam McDonald parks are closed due to an active fire. Fire-fighting equipment & resources are on scene using fire roads. Please support fire fighters by staying out of all three parks and off all trails & roads in area. @CALFIRECZU @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/2kZY6zXH8O — San Mateo County Parks (@SMCParks) August 18, 2020

LA HONDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire spread Tuesday west of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County and into Santa Cruz County in an area where 200 to 300 people live.According to CAL FIRE, multiple lightning strikes caused fires across the area with the largest fires burning in the Butano Creek drainage.The fires have burned a total of 7,500 acres, are 0% contained and are threatening a total of 1,200 structures.CAL FIRE says two first responders have been hurt but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.Please evacuate SOUTH on HWY 236 (Big Basin Hwy) towards Boulder Creek, then access Hwy 9 SOUTH to Santa CruzPlease evacuate NORTH on HWY 9 to Santa Clara CountyAn evacuation center has been setup at Pescadero High School.The evacuation warning is affecting 200 to 300 people and 100 structures are threatened.San Mateo County Parks tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Pescadero Creek, Memorial & Sam McDonald parks are closed due to an active fire.Officials say firefighters and resources are on scene using fire roads.