Gas prices hit highest recorded average ever in Bay Area, AAA reports

On Sunday, AAA reported they hit the highest recorded average price across the Bay Area.
The average cost for a gallon of regular in San Francisco is $5.93 -- that's a penny more than last week.
VIDEO: Family spends $300 in gas, 3.5 hours per trip to visit sick newborn at Bay Area hospital
Prices are up three cents a gallon both in Oakland now at $5.87, and in San Jose where the cost is $5.85 a gallon.
Nationally, the average price per gallon is $4.24. AAA says that the price is actually going down, dropping two cents since last Monday. There's also decreasing demand nationally which is contributing to price decreases.
The steady increase in the price of oil is slowing that decline. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.
VIDEO: Price of 1 gallon of gas will get you 'basically anywhere' in Bay Area on BART, official says
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live