Gas prices hit highest recorded average ever in Bay Area, AAA reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you noticed a change at the pump? Gas prices are not going in the direction we want.On Sunday, AAA reported they hit the highest recorded average price across the Bay Area.The average cost for a gallon of regular in San Francisco is $5.93 -- that's a penny more than last week.Prices are up three cents a gallon both in Oakland now at $5.87, and in San Jose where the cost is $5.85 a gallon.Nationally, the average price per gallon is $4.24. AAA says that the price is actually going down, dropping two cents since last Monday. There's also decreasing demand nationally which is contributing to price decreases.The steady increase in the price of oil is slowing that decline. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.