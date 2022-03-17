BART

Price of 1 gallon of gas will get you 'basically anywhere' in Bay Area on BART, official says

Bart officials say ridership is up 31-percent from pre-pandemic numbers.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gallon of gas equals price of BART ride to anywhere in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are several factors contributing to the increase of BART ridership. Among them, are a decrease in Bay Area coronavirus cases, people going back to the office and high gas prices.

RELATED: Will high Bay Area gas prices help public transit rebound? BART hopes so

A packed BART train today is a sign that tens of thousands of people are going back to the office and using public transit again.

"I've been commuting because of work," said BART rider Luis Vivas.

For Vincent Chan it's nostalgic.

"I'm glad. It's a return to normal life I guess," said Chan.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Bart officials are keeping track of the spike in ridership, citing a 31-percent increase from pre-pandemic numbers.

"On Monday we had about 10,000 more riders from the previous Monday," said BART spokesman Chris Filippi.

Part of this could be the fact that gas prices are so high in the Bay Area. For the cost of a single gallon of gas, you can go anywhere in the Bay Area on BART.

"Like $6 a gallon is the Bay Area average at this point. $6 dollars will get you basically anywhere you wanna go in the Bay Area," explained Bart Board of Directors Vice President Janice Li.

VIDEO: Gas prices impact Central California family struggling to visit sick newborn at Bay Area hospital
EMBED More News Videos

Amid soaring gas prices, a Tulare, California family says it spends $300, 3.5 hours per trip to visit sick newborn at Bay Area hospital.



Improved safety also helps.

During a press conference at the San Francisco Powell station, BART officials announced the safety measures they've been implementing to welcome riders back.

"Installing new filters to improve air filtration on all of our trains. The air on BART filters every 70 seconds, which is better than most office spaces," said Filippi.

RELATED: BART unveils renovated bathrooms at SF's Powell Street Station

BART's chief of police attributed a decline in crime to the work his officers have been doing along with the transit ambassadors and the 15 crisis intervention specialists.

"Our crime numbers in 2021 dropped 70% overall," said Chief Ed Alvarez and added, "Having more Crisis Intervention Specialists in the field is going to help us divert our officers away from those type of calls."

These specialists carry Narcan and are paired with a BART police officer on every ride.

"What is it that you look for? When we are patrolling the stations, we are paying attention to the people who are not taking the train, someone who may be sleeping in an area where there is frequent traffic back and forth, maybe signs of some drug use or some mental health symptoms," said Natalie Robinson, Crisis Intervention Specialist for BART.

VIDEO: BART responds after scathing report calls agency 'unreliable, financially reckless and inefficient'
EMBED More News Videos

The Independent Institute has awarded BART the "California Golden Fleece Award." The award exposes waste, fraud, and abuse in government.



Local riders are not the only ones coming back to BART. We met tourists from Detroit

Luz Pena: "You're getting the whole San Francisco experience, even riding BART?"

Yvonne Thigpen: "Yes, exactly and Muni. We took the train over to Oakland yesterday and back at night"

There are 15 Crisis Intervention Specialists and Bart is planning to hire 5 more to their team. According to Bart in November CIS made 208 contacts across the system which resulted in 35 referrals to support services.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areabay areacoronavirus californiapublic transportationmoneygas pricestransportationcoronavirusbart policetrainsbart
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
BART resumes Dublin/Pleasanton service after death on tracks
BART repurposed trains to include Sierra cabin, A's museum
BART hoping high gas prices drive a return of riders
BART partially restores service on Richmond line
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
California lawmakers to propose $400 gas rebate
Disabled Californians call on Newsom to reinstate mask mandate
CA family spends $300 in gas to visit newborn at hospital
UC Merced students voice concerns over dining hall food
3 charged in murder of Bay Area TV news guard, police say
Unemployed who did not receive 2020 tax break may soon get it
Show More
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Tips: How to save at the pump amid soaring gas prices
NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
Jussie Smollett released from jail; appeal still pending
More TOP STORIES News