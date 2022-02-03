BART unveils renovated bathrooms at SF's Powell Street Station

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is some relief for BART riders who find themselves in a desperate situation.BART leaders staged a toilet paper "ribbon cutting" ceremony to mark the reopening of the completely renovated restrooms at the Powell Street Station in San Francisco.The restrooms at all 10 of BART's underground stations were closed for security reasons in the wake of the 2001 terror attacks.This reopening comes after years of public demand and months of study by the rapid transit agency.BART plans to reopen the restrooms at the 19th Street Station in downtown Oakland on February 25 -- then follow with more re-openings over the course of the next year.