This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area

A California heatwave is threatening to make Labor Day weekend the hottest so far this year in the San Francisco Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Labor Day weekend may be the hottest so far this year in Bay Area.

While most are saying goodbye to summer this coming holiday weekend, the Bay Area is just beginning, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

September has a much-deserved reputation as being hot for us.

VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day. Highs range from near 70 degrees at the coast to 110 inland.

"I want to be outside and enjoy the extra long weekend. The closer you are to the Coast, the easier this will be," says Nicco. "If staying around the Bay and Inland, please always be aware of the heat and how it affects your body during this hottest and longest stretch of weather this year."

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live