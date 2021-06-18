Here's how some in the Bay Area beat hottest day of heat wave

In the crowds, ABC7 News saw some seeking shade, others shelling out for an ice cream cone or water cannon, but mostly enjoying rides without restrictions.
RELATED: Bay Area to reach highest temperatures of year so far
What is a typical sight during the warm summer months was made almost impossible by the ongoing pandemic. However, as the state reopened on Tuesday, the boardwalk got rid of capacity limits and began to allow non-California residents in to enjoy.
"When there's a warm day, people flock to the beach and we're seeing that," Karley Pope, the boardwalk's Dir. of Sales and Promotions said. "It's a welcome sense of relief here at the boardwalk."
For the hundreds ditching the heat, daily, there's still great demand for seasonal staffing. Until then, guests will be met with modified operating hours.
VIDEO: Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
Crowds are only expected to grow and the weather is only expected to get warmer, as the official start to summer is just days away.
But great minds think alike and apparently take the same roads.
"Prepare for traffic. I'm not trying to be a 'Negative Nelly, but the traffic was bad," Dustin Fielding from Redding told ABC7 News.
RELATED: Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
In the East Bay, dozens of concert-goers braved the triple-digit heat in Dublin Thursday night for the first of a free summer concert series at Emerald Glen Park. Many told ABC7 News that they're happy to be back out after California's reopening and the weather wasn't going to stop them.
Nearby children kept cool as they drenched themselves in the playground water fountains.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
- What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths
- Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
- Can you start a fire if you leave bottled water in your car?
- Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
- Facts and myths about sunscreen
- ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
- Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
- How hot summer weather affects your car
- Natural remedies for sunburn
- Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
- Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
- Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
- What's a Flex Alert?