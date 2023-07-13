Cal/OSHA performing 'high-heat inspections' at Bay Area outdoor job sites

From laying down concrete to washing cars, outdoor workers have their jobs cut out for them with triple-digit temps heading to the East Bay.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- From laying down concrete to washing cars, outdoor workers have their jobs cut out for them with triple-digit conditions heading to the East Bay over the next couple of days.

"Employees are the heart of your business, if you don't take care of them, how do you expect them to take care of your customers?" Maria Jehs, co-owner of AJ's Landscaping Outdoor Construction said.

Jehs has 12 staff members on her team at AJ's Landscaping Outdoor Construction.

She makes sure each job site has its own portable tent, a safety plan in case someone gets sick and she ensures each crew grabs a case of water on their way out of the office every morning on top of a bag of ice along the way.

"When it gets to triple digits, we actually monitor heat, just like we do rain on the daily, and if it gets very hot, we will actually pull our crews and not allow them to work that day, and it's all relative to the areas they're working in, as well as what the actual peak weather will be that day," she said.

And it's a similar story for the Brentwood Auto Spa.

Elvia Cardnas, a manager for the carwash, said they will close early if it gets too hot.

"It is not that easy so we always try to take care of ourselves too because work is work but this is the busiest time of the year too, so we always have to be prepared for anything that is coming," Cardnas said.

Workers say they're grateful for the overhead covering where they dry and detail cars.

"I mean it's alright, as long as you drink a lot of water and take your breaks on time, it's not too bad," Jair Mendez, a worker at the Brentwood Auto Spa said.

With an excessive heat warning already in effect, Cal/OSHA says their crews are out in full force performing what they call "high heat inspections" unannounced.

"Which is where we have inspectors from their respective district offices literally hop in their car and drive around to areas where they think there's outdoor work activities going on and making sure those workers have the protections to keep them safe," David Hornung, Heat and Agriculture Program coordinator for Cal/OSHA said.

They're focusing primarily on construction sites and agricultural workplaces across the state.

"So they're looking to make sure they have shade structures, making sure they have plenty of water, and then checking in with the employers to make sure they have plans if somebody gets sick and that workers are appropriately trained," Hornung said.

As a reminder, if a business fails one of these "high heat inspections," they could be given a citation on the spot.

Cal/OSHA does have a free consultation unit that can help you with your own safety plan. For assistance, you can reach them by phone at 800-963-9424 or email at infocons@dir.ca.gov.''

