The heat wave causes strain on our bodies and doctors say it's critical to be on the lookout for things like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Tips to stay safe as Bay Area bakes under heat this weekend

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Three-and-a-half million people in the Bay Area will be enduring the heat this weekend.

But the impact of warming temperatures is already being felt.

In the East Bay, a three-year-old boy from Brentwood is being treated for injuries after falling from a home's second-story window.

"Due to the high heat in the eastern portion of Contra Costa County, residents will often leave their windows open to let the heat out of the house and get some fresh air inside to relieve that heat," said Contra Costa Fire Battallion Chief Jeff Burris.

Beyond that incident, other concerns are also at play in the coming days.

Those range from the stress the temperatures will put on the power grid, to the elevated risk of wildfires.

"There's a lot of potential this time of year. The relative humidifies that drop down and the fuel moistures that are low pose a challenge. We're ready for those challenges as they come up," said Arthur Gonzalez of Vallejo Fire.

The heat causes strain on our bodies too. And doctors say it's critical to be on the lookout for things like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Some symptoms include fatigue, excessive sweating, and nausea or vomiting.

"This is particularly important for those who are children. Because children can't really often times tell or indicate that they have specific symptoms," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

As the climate warms, experts say extreme heat episodes will continue to get worse.

Increasingly becoming a part of our everyday lives.

"Extreme heat may be the most destructive, I should say the most dangerous towards public health and mortality of any of these climate driven impacts, but it's literally invisible compared to a wildfire or a drought," said Wade Crowfoot.

Find a cooling center near you here.

