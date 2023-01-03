Here's how Bay Area is preparing for dangerous Level 5 storm taking aim at region

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meteorologists and city leaders across the Bay Area are warning residents the time to prepare is now, as a potentially deadly and powerful atmospheric river barrels down on the region.

Here's a look at how cities are gearing up for Wednesday's Level 5 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale:

East Bay

Some parts of Contra Costa County like Walnut Creek and Danville saw massive flooding on Saturday. Those neighborhoods know they will likely be hit again on Wednesday.

The concern now is how will these neighborhoods, which are still saturated from Saturday's storm, will hold up against Wednesday's downpour.

A small group of people waited at one of the county sandbag stations in Walnut Creek for it to be restocked with sand and sandbags.

Karen Majors says her house was safe after Saturday's storm, but she's not taking any chances.

"Very much concerned for tomorrow. I unfortunately have a neighbor whose water drains onto my property. It is not supposed to, but I am going to put sandbags so that I can keep the water away from my house," she explains.

Brian Balbas is the Public Works Directors for Contra Costa County. Along with keeping sandbag stations stocked, he says the county is still working to clean up areas hit on Saturday. And now, getting ready for Wednesday.

"We are proactively patrolling various areas of the county to look for clogged storm drains that may have been clogged up from the previous storm, and additional fallen leaves, etc.," explains Balbas.

Crews continue to clean up the areas around El Capitan Drive in Danville, which saw several feet of flooding on Saturday.

Nelson Bostrom's family was one of the families rescued on kayas by the fire department.

They got lucky. The water never made into their house. He knows cleanup crews cleared the storm drains, but he's worried that that won't be enough.

"I am not sure that is going to solve the problem either. I just don't k now if they got enough if it out or if it is plugged out of our site. So, I am pretty scared about what is happening next," says Bostrom.

Livermore officials are asking residents Tuesday to prepare for the major storm hitting the area on Wednesday.

Livermore was hit hard by last week's event, with police asking residents on Sunday to stay away from Arroyo Mocho creek and trail as the California Department of Water Resources released water from the Del Valle Dam at a rate of 500 cubic feet per second. State officials said the dam was not at risk Sunday.

But with another round of heavy rain on the way Wednesday, local officials ask that residents who may need sandbags get them before the storm arrives, at the following locations (people should bring their own shovels):

Maintenance service center, at 3500 Robertson Park Road

Fire Station 6, at 4550 East Ave.

Fire Station 8 at 5750 Scenic Ave.

Zone 7 Water Agency at 100 North Canyons Parkway (pre-filled sandbags are available and there's a limit of six bags per household)

North Bay

Marin County residents are not taking this storm lightly. Many went to local hardware stores to grab supplies before Wednesday's forecasted deluge.

"We needed a push broom because our house is on a hill and we need something to put the water down," said Mill Valley resident Christine Irvine. "A ton of batteries for flashlights. I have a generator but I couldn't get it to start recently so we are just battening down the hatches and seeing how it goes."

At the Emergency Operations Center in San Rafael, officials are standing by anticipating a long day on Wednesday.

"Each area, functional area is staffed with a subject matter expert," said Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber. "We experienced some issues over the New Year's holiday and we expect that to be increased for tomorrow's storm."

They advise residents who live near flooded areas get sandbags before the storm arrives.

In Santa Rosa, a flood watch will begin late Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon, the fire department said.

Additionally, households in the range of the 2020 Glass Fire burn scar area are at a higher risk for flash floods, mudflows, and debris flows during intense rainfall, the City of Santa Rosa said.

Residents are encouraged to have an evacuation plan ready.

You can sign up for emergency alerts at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/SoCoAlert to receive up to the minute alerts and evacuation warnings. Santa Rosa Water also has a Flood Forecast Hotline at (707) 536-4768 where you can get updates on local river conditions.

Peninsula

A high-wind watch will also be in effect for the Palo Alto area starting Wednesday. A multi-departmental city response is underway in Palo Alto, police said, to prepare for the upcoming storm.

Residents who were affected by flooding on Saturday should be extra alert for this week's rains, police said.

The Foothills Nature Preserve will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the anticipated weather.

San Francisco

San Francisco leaders provided an update on how the city is preparing for the incoming atmospheric river. This comes after the city saw more than 5 inches of rainfall on New Year's Eve causing widespread flooding making it the second wettest day in recorded history in San Francisco. Mayor London Breed says Wednesday's storm will be significant. She is urging people to limit travel if possible. She warns of localized flooding. The mayor also says to use 911 for life-threatening emergencies, and 311 for reports of flooding in one's home or business.

SF Department of Emergency and Management Mary Ellen Carroll says the National Weather Service has upgraded the wind gusts for Wednesday to 60 to 70 mph. There will be a Flood Watch from Wednesday at 4 a.m. to Thursday 4 p.m. This could mean power outages and falling trees.

Officials are also recommending people to stock up on batteries and flash lights.

South Bay

Preparation was key for South Bay residents ahead of our latest big storm.

Valley Water says it's important for people to sign up for emergency alerts, have a plan and know if your home is at risk of flooding.

That is especially true for people living near rivers and creeks, like the Guadalupe River.

Steve Holmes and the South Bay Clean Creek Coalition have been going up and down the rivers warning the unhoused community to move out of the areas for their own safety.

He also asked they take all their belongings with them so the clean-up after a storm like this isn't as much to deal with.

"There's a lot of people along these waterways and I don't know how many were going to be alerted to the fact that this atmospheric river is going to be coming in," Holmes said. "Typically it will take about ten clean-ups and get all the shredded plastic, the aluminum, the batteries, all the harmful materials that are in these encampments that were sort of swept down with the storm waters."

Valley Water will be giving out sandbags to residents to help navigate waters during any potential flooding.

They have various locations open 24/7 and you can find the information on their website.

ABC7 News reporters Dustin Dorsey, Anser Hasan and Ryan Curry have contributed to this article.

Bay City News Service has contributed to this article.

