  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect sought after high-speed chase takes police from San Francisco to East Bay

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Saturday, August 26, 2023 12:18AM
High speed chase leads police from San Francisco to East Bay
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are looking for the suspect who led them on a high-speed chase from San Francisco to the East Bay Friday afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are looking for the suspect who led them on a high-speed chase from San Francisco to the East Bay Friday afternoon.

The driver apparently abandoned their vehicle in Richmond, near the Booker T. Anderson Eastshore Park.

The chase involving a white Infiniti sedan started on city streets in San Francisco, then over the Bay Bridge, then eastbound up Interstate 80 and onto surface streets in Emeryville and Berkeley.

The car sideswiped several vehicles -- both in San Francisco and on the freeway.

We don't know why officers were chasing the car.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW