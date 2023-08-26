Suspect sought after high-speed chase takes police from San Francisco to East Bay

Police are looking for the suspect who led them on a high-speed chase from San Francisco to the East Bay Friday afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are looking for the suspect who led them on a high-speed chase from San Francisco to the East Bay Friday afternoon.

The driver apparently abandoned their vehicle in Richmond, near the Booker T. Anderson Eastshore Park.

The chase involving a white Infiniti sedan started on city streets in San Francisco, then over the Bay Bridge, then eastbound up Interstate 80 and onto surface streets in Emeryville and Berkeley.

The car sideswiped several vehicles -- both in San Francisco and on the freeway.

We don't know why officers were chasing the car.

