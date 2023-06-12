2 killed, teen girl injured after East Bay police chase ends in fiery crash, authorities say

2 killed, teen injured after Bay Area police chase ends in fiery crash; vehicle possibly linked to Manteca homicide, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Two suspects were killed and a girl was injured Monday morning in Alameda County following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that may have been connected to a shooting death the day before in Manteca, authorities said.

Alameda County sheriff's deputies became involved shortly before 2 a.m. in a chase near A Street at Hathaway Avenue in Hayward with a stolen 2007 gray Toyota Camry that was allegedly carjacked from a victim in Oakland on Sunday.

Law enforcement located the vehicle as it was traveling northbound on Interstate Highway 880 near Highway 238.

When deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, they said the driver ignored the activated lights and sirens of the marked patrol vehicles.

The driver of the stolen car instead exited the highway and evaded authorities, driving at a high rate of speed through San Leandro.

Authorities from San Leandro deployed a tire deflation device to immobilize the car after the driver had driven westbound on Davis Street.

The driver attempted to drive around the device but ultimately lost control and collided head-on with a tree on Davis Street near Preda Street, authorities said.

A 14-year-old girl who was in the car tried to get out from the rear passenger area after the collision but was trapped by her foot, law enforcement said.

Deputies were able to save the teen after the front of the vehicle began to smoke and caught fire.

Law enforcement said the other two suspects, both men, were unresponsive and despite numerous attempts to rouse them, deputies were unable to extract them before the car became engulfed in flames.

The suspects died at the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A firearm was found inside the car's glove compartment, police said.

Following an investigation, authorities learned that the stolen vehicle may have been connected to a homicide in Manteca on Sunday night, when a woman died from a gunshot wound inside a business.

Anyone with information related to the carjacking is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department and those with information on the Manteca homicide can contact the Manteca Police Department.

