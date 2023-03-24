Mother killed, twin boys injured by suspect in stolen car following East Bay pursuit, police say

At least one person is dead after a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into a car following a pursuit in Rodeo Thursday night, police said.

RODEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A mother was killed and her two twins were injured after a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car in Hercules during a pursuit, police said.

The 20-year-old suspect accelerated away from police while driving eastbound on I-80 Thursday night and collided with a vehicle at 4th Street and Parker Avenue.

Police say the driver of that car was a 31-year-old woman who died at the scene. Her two 6-year-old boys were also in the car and were taken to the Children's Hospital in Oakland. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspect got out of the stolen car after the crash and ran, but was later found at a nearby liquor store and arrested. He was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility and has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Possession of a stolen vehicle, and Pursuit causing death.

On March 23, 2023, at about 7:27 pm, the Hercules Police Department received information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office regarding a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV, possibly heading toward the City of Hercules on eastbound I-80. A Hercules Police Officer saw the Mazda exit I-80 eastbound onto northbound Willow Ave. As the Officer caught up to the Mazda, the driver immediately began to accelerate. The Officer initiated a short pursuit of the SUV, before it collided into a 2017 Nissan passenger vehicle which had been traveling southbound on Willow Ave and was making a left turn onto eastbound 4th Avenue. The driver of the Mazda immediately got out the vehicle and ran northbound onto Parker Ave. A perimeter was established, and the suspect was found not long after, at a nearby liquor store. He was placed under arrest, and later transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.

The driver of the Nissan passenger was a 31-year old, mother of twin boys, age six. All were inside the vehicle and sadly, the mother passed away at the scene. The children were taken to Children's Hospital in Oakland.

As a result of the fatality and the injuries to the children, the County Protocol was invoked and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office was notified to assist with the investigation along with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, and the Hercules Police Department. This incident is still an active investigation, and additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

Our thoughts are with the family of the victims and the community during this difficult time.

