6-year-old dies from suspect crash that killed his mother, injured his twin brother, police say

One of the twin boys injured in an East Bay crash with a stolen car suspect that also killed their mother has died, police confirm. The suspect is in court Wednesday.

The crash happened on I-80 on March 23 around 7:30 p.m. near Rodeo and Hercules.

Authorities say 20-year-old Ralph White III was leading police on a chase after he stole a Mazda SUV when he reportedly hit another car.

The mother driving that car died, and her 6-year-old twin sons were injured.

Hercules police say that one of the boys who was in critical condition has now died.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims and the community during this difficult time," a statement from Hercules Police Chief Joseph Vasquez said. "We ask that you please respect the family's privacy, and that you keep them in your prayers."

White, who also ran from the scene and was later found and arrested at a nearby liquor store, is expected in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, possession of a stolen vehicle, and three counts of pursuit causing death or great bodily injury.

