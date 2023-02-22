3 killed in Solano Co. rollover crash after Vallejo carjacking and police chase, CHP says

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people were killed in a Solano County rollover crash overnight Wednesday after a carjacking and police chase in Vallejo, according to California Highway Patrol.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

CHP says that officers tried to stop a white Hyundai going eastbound on I-80 at 12:35 a.m., related to a Vallejo carjacking on Tuesday.

The driver didn't stop and a police chase followed.

The Hyundai was speeding as it got off I-80 in Fairfield and rolled over in a solo crash.

CHP says that the three people in the car died from the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.