Thousands of PG&E customers without power as storm moves through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is reporting several power outages that are affecting thousands of customers throughout the Bay Area as a storm moves through the region.
The largest outage Monday afternoon is in the South Bay with more than 18,000 customers in the dark. According to PG&E crews are trying to determine the cause of this outage and expect to restore power around 5:15 p.m.
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
The second largest outage is affecting customers on the Peninsula where more than 1,500 customers are without power. The estimated time of restoration for that outage is 7 p.m.
