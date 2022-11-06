Powerball ticket worth $1.1 million sold in San Leandro

The next drawing on Monday is estimated at a whopping $1.9 billion

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Nobody won the Powerball $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday night, but at least one ticket worth more than $1 million was sold in San Leandro.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Ave.

The winning numbers are: 28, 45, 53,56, 69.

The powerball is 20.

There were two other California stores that matched all five numbers.

Susanville Supermarket at 50 Grand Ave. in Susanville, Calif. and Rite Aid on 4455 Manchester Ave. in Encinitas, Calif. also sold the tickets, each worth $1.1 million.

The next drawing Monday is estimated at a whopping $1.9 billion.

