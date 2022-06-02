Storm brings uncommon June rain to Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain in June? It happens but not very often. For many of us, June is our third driest month of the year. -- only July and August receive less rain.This uncommon storm arrives in the North Bay late Saturday afternoon and will produce waves of light to moderate showers through Sunday morning.This timing is our best-case for minimal interruption of our outdoor activities.Any rainfall amounts greater than .10 of an inch will help re-hydrate vegetation and make them stronger to withstand wildfire starts.As the storm tries to move south Saturday night, rainfall amounts taper quickly.