Heavy Bay Area storm dumps rain, helps end North Bay wildfire season

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The weekend storm got the attention of most of us in the Bay Area, downpours overnight were heavy at times. There was considerable rainfall in the North Bay where some events were cut short. One fire department is now closing the books on this year's wildfire season.

Heavy rain drenched parts of Santa Rosa for hours overnight. One person was seen braving the elements on a bike.

The storm made for dangerous roadway conditions in San Francisco. A tree limb snapped off, falling on a parked car near Leavenworth and Bush Streets, blocking the intersection for a time.

When the sun came up Saturday, rain was still falling. It was a super challenging morning drive for Cameron Farris, who commutes from American Canyon to San Rafael.

"It was misty. I had to turn those wipers on pretty high," Farris said.

The annual Thanksgiving kayak race through the canals of San Rafael went on despite the rain. But the race, hosted by 101 Surf Sports, had to be shortened and fewer people took part due to the storm.

"It probably cost us about 10 people, but we still had 33 hearty people come out and race," said 101 Surf Sports owner Cort Larned.

Rainfall totals were impressive in Sonoma County.

"Overnight, the city got about an inch and a half of rain," said Will Powers from Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Wet weather has reduced wildfire danger so much, the Santa Rosa Fire Department declared an end to the 2023 wildfire season this week.

"But we are ready to transition back to wildland preparedness if weather was to change and we get warmer weather," Powers said.

For now though, it seems the Bay Area's rainy season is back.

