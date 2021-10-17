'Hoping for rain': Bay Area prepares for 1st storm of the season this weekend

It was a great sunny Saturday for pickleball in Novato, rain is in the forecast but these players say bring it on.
"The rain will not deter these people, they'll be out playing on wet courts," said Ann Jeffrey from Mill Valley.
Our dry weather patterns are changing, this week rain could bring some relief from our epic drought, dry grass is everywhere and so is the threat of fire. SKY7 was over a wildfire Monday night, which burned 132 acres in American Canyon. Luckily no homes were lost.
Crews at CAL FIRE's air attack base in Santa Rosa were watching the weather and hoping for a break from a busy wildfire summer.
"Everything is looking good, the forecast should give us a reprieve," said Calfire Battalion Chief Nate Glaeser.
The rain is welcome but Glaeser says fire season is far from over.
"We still need to be vigilant, and be prepared for after the rain comes through," he added.
John Hackenburg came to Garrett Ace Hardware in Windsor with hopes of saving every drop of rain.
"I'm buying this downspout, it's going to be used to capture rainwater off a shed roof into a barrel so we can use it for the garden, if it rained for a solid week I'd be happy," said Hackenburg.
This store was busy with people ready to weatherproof.
"We put out the rain boots for people and all the rain gear," said store supervisor Alejandra Diaz.
Diaz says the shelves are stocked and storm ready.
"We're just trying to get prepared for what customers will need and make sure we have enough for everyone, even if they wait until the last minute," Diaz added.