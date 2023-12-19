TIMELINE: Rain continues through Wednesday, flooding some Bay Area roads

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storms are making their way back into the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing heavy showers in some regions.
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
For Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be at a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and the biggest impact will be standing water on roads creating slower travel times.
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a timeline of what to expect.
