TIMELINE: Rain continues through Wednesday, flooding some Bay Area roads

Some of the heaviest rain this morning is falling in the South Bay and the East Bay before mostly cloudy skies midday turn to more scattered showers arrive this evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storms are making their way back into the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing heavy showers in some regions.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be at a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and the biggest impact will be standing water on roads creating slower travel times.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a timeline of what to expect.

Tuesday

Early morning - 8 a.m. heaviest rain in the South Bay/East Bay

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. scattered showers, isolated downpours, rainfall up to .25"

8 p.m. - midnight steadier, heavier showers focused in the North Bay

Wednesday

Midnight - 8 a.m. scattered showers with steadier rain close to the coast

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. *possible* break in the rain

2 p.m. - 9 p.m. scattered showers, isolated downpours

After 9 p.m. showers start to exit the Bay Area

