TIMELINE: Here's when rain will leave the Bay Area and where it's headed

The heaviest rain this morning will be along the coast as scattered showers and downpours continue this afternoon before rain exits the region late tonight.

The heaviest rain this morning will be along the coast as scattered showers and downpours continue this afternoon before rain exits the region late tonight.

The heaviest rain this morning will be along the coast as scattered showers and downpours continue this afternoon before rain exits the region late tonight.

The heaviest rain this morning will be along the coast as scattered showers and downpours continue this afternoon before rain exits the region late tonight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is moving through the San Francisco Bay Area for one more day before the region starts drying out.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

The big takeaway Wednesday is the coast will take the brunt of the downpours, with much lower rainfall totals as you move inland.

This is a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale with slower travel thanks to standing water being the biggest impact.

We will be tracking scattered showers and downpours throughout the entire day today as low-pressure slides down the coast and eventually slams into Southern California. We probably won't start to dry out until after 9 p.m. this evening.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live