TIMELINE: Rain returns to Bay Area forecast with Sierra snow in 1st week of 2024

Tuesday begins with mostly cloudy skies and a few pockets of dense fog inland before showers and downpours return this evening with slick roads for commuters.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a dry New Year's, rain is back in the forecast for the first week of 2024. The Bay Area will see rain Tuesday night and an isolated shower on Wednesday morning. Thursday is a sunny and dry day but showers return Friday evening and linger into the day Saturday.

For Tuesday, a dry morning will lead to showers and downpours in the evening. This is a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. There will be 6"-12" of snow coming to the Sierra too!

Here's a breakdown.

11 a.m.: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower in the North Bay.

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower in the North Bay. 4 p.m.: Scattered showers mainly along the coast and in the North Bay

Scattered showers mainly along the coast and in the North Bay 5/6 p.m.: Showers across the entire Bay Area with pockets of heavy rain leading to standing water on roads.

Showers across the entire Bay Area with pockets of heavy rain leading to standing water on roads. 11 p.m.:Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, heaviest rain will have exited.

