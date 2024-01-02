TIMELINE: Rain returns to Bay Area forecast with Sierra snow in 1st week of 2024

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a dry New Year's, rain is back in the forecast for the first week of 2024. The Bay Area will see rain Tuesday night and an isolated shower on Wednesday morning. Thursday is a sunny and dry day but showers return Friday evening and linger into the day Saturday.
For Tuesday, a dry morning will lead to showers and downpours in the evening. This is a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. There will be 6"-12" of snow coming to the Sierra too!
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Here's a breakdown.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live