TIMELINE: Showers, winds and tides hit Bay Area Wednesday with heavy Sierra snow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 1 storm Wednesday will bring scattered showers and gusty winds to the Bay Area. King Tides will also be an issue Wednesday morning and snow will turn heavy in the Sierra in the afternoon.

Here's a breakdown.

RAINFALL

Isolated shower before noon

Noon-9 p.m. is the best chance for scattered showers

Rainfall totals in most cities will be less than .50"

WINDS

Wednesday afternoon and evening winds will gust 20-35mph+

KING TIDES

High tide Wednesday morning is around 10 a.m.

Flooding of low-lying areas could occur at that time

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.

SIERRA SNOW

Snow turns heavy Wednesday afternoon

Snow rates of 1"-2" per hour and 60 mph winds could create white out conditions

Total snow 1-2 feet with up to 3 feet highest peaks

Winter storm warning in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday

