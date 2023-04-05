Rain's back in the forecast; here's when Bay Area could see above-average precipitation in April

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Climate Prediction Center's six to 10-day outlook shows below-average temperatures out west which includes the Bay Area.
There's a 40%-60% chance of experiencing this from April 10 to the 14, according to the CPC.
You know spring can be a wet time of year here and that's exactly what the CPC is predicting for April 10-14.
It's showing above-average precipitation for the western U.S. and for the Bay Area, we have a 33%-50% chance of above-average precipitation so you might want to have the umbrellas nearby.
