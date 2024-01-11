TIMELINE: Saturday Level 2 storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area, along with more snow in Sierra

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The forecast shows that our next storm arrives Saturday morning. Heavy rain is expected throughout the day at times, along with heavy Sierra snow.
We've upgraded this storm to a Level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
We are watching the North Bay closely for the threat of flooding in areas. Any shift in the track of this storm -- whether north or south -- would mean a change in the rainfall totals and a change in the SIS.
The heaviest snow in the Sierra expected to fall Saturday afternoon and evening. A new Winter Storm Watch is posted.
Fun little tidbit: Hurricane Hunters were flying through the storm on Wednesday to gather data.
