TIMELINE: Incoming storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area, up to 2 feet of snow in Sierra

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 2 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale is arriving overnight Friday and Saturday morning. It will continue throughout the day on Saturday with heavy rain expected at times, along with heavy Sierra snow.

Here's a breakdown:

Rain will begin in the North Bay early Saturday morning.

Rain spreads south across the rest of the Bay Area late morning into the afternoon.

At times the rain can be heavy, especially in the evening.

Rainfall totals in the North Bay could range from 1"-3".

Isolated pockets of flooding could occur, likely in Sonoma County where we will see some of the highest rainfall.

For the rest of the Bay Area rainfall will range between .25"-1".

Winds will be gusty in the evening between 20-40 mph.

Sierra snow, 1 - 2 feet above 4,500'. Winter Storm Warning begins at 10 p.m. Friday

