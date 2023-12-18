Ready for rain? Residents brace themselves as storms target Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is getting ready for a very wet week. The series of storms comes with warnings and friendly advice to be ready.

Rain started Sunday morning in San Francisco, drenching the Embarcadero and the Golden Gate Bridge.

South of Market, flood barriers are up at 17th and Folsom Streets to try and prevent the kind of flooding the neighborhood saw last season.

"I thought it was some construction site. I didn't mind at all," said Elias Grieninger from San Jose.

Grieninger is glad the city is prepared for rain, because he's not.

"So I didn't bring a raincoat at all. Not sure what's going to happen," Grieninger said.

In San Anselmo, Miguel Aguilera just filled eight sandbags at a city sandbag station to keep his garage dry.

"The water comes in, down to the gate to the garage," he said.

A very wet parade took place in downtown Petaluma celebrating St. Vincent De Paul High School's state football championship.

The downpour didn't stop folks from coming out.

"Poor kids. They did smile in spite of it. Good for them," said Mary Alden.

"It's exciting the team was able to go all the way to the finals. We came to support them clap and cheer them on," said Don Alden.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department posted on X, a warning about the potential for urban and small stream flooding. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible through Monday.

On the Russian River, Sonoma Water will be deflating its rubber dam in Forestville on Monday as river flows increase.

"With incoming storms, we're predicting river flows will reach 3600 cubic feet for second, and we don't want to damage the rubber dam during those high river flows," said Andrea Rodriguez from Sonoma Water.

The dam is raised in late spring to hold water back for summertime use.

