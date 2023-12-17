TIMELINE: Rain arrives Sunday morning, stronger system overnight into Monday morning commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storms are making their way back into the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing heavy showers in some regions.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has a timeline of what to expect.

The pattern is turning active starting Sunday as we track rain through Wednesday. Here is the current forecast using the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Sunday: Level 1

Monday: Level 2

Tuesday: Level 1

Wednesday: Level 1

Sunday

The onset of the rain is a bit delayed with the latest info, but rain is likely starting Sunday.

A light accumulation is expected Sunday evening. It's a Level 1 storm.

Monday

The rain looks to be heavy at times Monday morning, along with gusty winds.

This is a level 2 Moderate storm

Showers look more scattered and lighter in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Rain is expected, but it's too far out to determine exactly how much the San Francisco Bay Area should expect. Check back for updates.

